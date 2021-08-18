Say What Now? Florida School Employee Goes on Racist Rant Against a Mom and Her Kids [Video]

Florida’s Collier County School District placed a school employee on administrative leave in response to a video which shows her going on a profanity-laden, racist rant from her car against a mom and her children.

This is a special type of Karen (check out Michael Harriot’s “6 Types of Karens”) who seems to hate everyone, no matter their race. For years, even her neighbors have complained of her territorial attitude about a pathway near her home that is available for public use. But the video that seems to have gotten her in trouble has her spouting racism and insults against people with disabilities from her car.

The white woman, reportedly named Patricia Schmidt, is employed as an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) Specialist at Lely Elementary School, according to NBC2.

“Your son must be special ed,” the woman yelled at one woman who was walking her foster child down the street. “He’s a retard. Your son is a retard.”

In one snippet, she yells at a woman and her children from her car, “You can’t afford to live in Kings Lake. You are white trash.” Karen then went full racist, saying”Are those your mulatto kids? You had sex with a black guy?” Your kids are half breeds. Look at them.”

The neighbors say they just want peace and fear someone will get hurt if the woman’s behavior continues. Everyone in the neighborhood knows who the woman is and did in fact identify her as Patricia Schmidt, who works at the Lely Elementary School.

No matter how often white people are captured on video making fools of themselves, they continue to embarrass themselves. I guess they are so confident in their whiteness that they feel they will get away with their racism.

The school district says an investigation into Schmidt is ongoing.

