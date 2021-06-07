Say What Now? Florida Man Arrested After Kidnapping and Beating Woman Unless She Created OnlyFans Account

A Florida man is facing several charges after police say he kidnapped and battered a woman then threatened more violence unless she created an OnlyFans account and uploaded a video of herself engaged in sexual activity with Spears and another woman.

via: Complex

Fox 13 reports Demarko Spears, 30, stalked the victim and drove over to her house on May 19. Once there, he slapped her in the face and forced her into his car. Spears then drove the woman around throughout the day, threatening to kidnap her unless she created an OnlyFans account and published a video of herself having a threesome with him and another woman.

During the course of the drive, the victim attempted to flee when Spears pulled up to a Mid-Florida Credit Union to cash a check, but he pulled her inside the vehicle and drove off.

Later on, Spears drove to a Costco parking lot where the victim grabbed her phone, called 911 and ran away on foot. Spears caught up with her and tackled her to the ground. He then stole her phone and identification card and fled the scene.

Spears was arrested by Clearwater Police the next day and is facing charges of extortion, strong-arm robbery, felony battery, grand theft, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness.

People are really lost it.