Say What Now? Florida Couple Arrested After Using Fake Vaccination Cards for Hawaii Trip [Photo]

A Florida couple was arrested in Hawaii after using fake vaccination to avoid a 10-day quarantine requirement to enter the state.

Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, were taken into custody Aug. 11, shortly after they arrived in Honolulu for a family vacation. According to court documents obtained by NBC News, the couple created phony vax cards for themselves and their two children, who were born in 2016 and 2017.

The vaccine, however, has not yet been approved for children under the age of 12.

“The screener at the airport when they came through noticed an anomaly about the age of the children and the vaccine,” Special Agent Joe Logan with the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office told NBC Miami on Wednesday. “And that’s how we got involved.”

Enzo and Daniela Dalmazzo were each charged with falsifying a vaccine card, with Daniela facing an additional two counts for submitting fake documents for both of their children. It’s not clear why Enzo was not charged in connection with the kids’ forged documents.

The Miami Beach couple was jailed on a total bail of $8,000, but they have since been released.

Hawaii’s Safe Travel Program requires people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test that isn’t from over 72 hours before a trip.

Those who violate the guidelines face a misdemeanor.