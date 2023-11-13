Say What Now? Fla. Mother Accidentally Shoots Her Son in His Leg After Thinking He Was an Intruder [Video]

A young.child was taken to a hospital after his mother accidentally shot him in the leg because she thought he was an intruder.

via People:

On Sunday at around 1:43 a.m, police responded to a call of a shooting inside a home near Northwest 134 Avenue and Northwest 9th Street, police said in a statement.

Once authorities arrived, they found the unidentified mother and son inside.

“[She] had fallen asleep on her living room couch while her son had fallen asleep upstairs in his room earlier in the evening,” the Pembroke Pines Police Department said in a statement. The department added that the two are the only ones living at their home.

The mother was startled awake by a noise in her kitchen while sleeping on her living room couch, police said. The woman feared it was an intruder, so she “removed a firearm that she had concealed in her purse next to her in the living room,” the police statement reads.

She then went to the source of the noise, and her son was in the kitchen at the same time. The two were then “startled by each other’s presence,” police said.

“The mother accidentally fired her gun twice, striking the floor once and inadvertently striking her son in his leg,” police said.

Following the incident, the boy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident, but they said there “does not appear to be any criminal intent” in the case at this time. The Department of Children and Family was also contacted for the investigation.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department and the Department of Children and Family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional information on Monday.

