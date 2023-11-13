Say What Now? Will Smith's Former Best Friend and Assistant Claims He Walked in on Will and Duane Martin Having Sex [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t the only one out here telling all of Will Smith’s alleged business.

In a new interview, Will’s former friend and assistant, Brother Bilaal, sits down and details a time he says he walked in on Will engaging in “sexual acts” with Duane Martin.

“I open the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Brother Bilaal revealed.

He continued, “It was a couch and, um, Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up. Killin’ him. Murderin’. It was murder in there.”

We can’t speak to Brother Bilaal’s allegations, but this isn’t the first time the duo has been accused of being more than just friends.

Both Will and Duane have long maintained that they’re not gay and so have their respective partners Jada Pinkett Smith and Tisha Campbell.

Watch a clip of Brother Bilaal’s interview below.

Will Smith's best friend and former assistant, Brother Bilaal, says he walked in on Duane Martin having sexual relations with Will Smith. (?@unwinewithtasha ) pic.twitter.com/SBQeiAnwvp — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 14, 2023