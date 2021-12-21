Say What Now? Fake UPS Worker Ties Up Grandparents and Children in Home Invasion, Even Steals Piggy Bank [Video]

A Bronx, New York family is reeling in the aftermath of a home invasion by a man pretending to be UPS delivery driver.

via People:

The robbery occurred Sunday afternoon in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, when the man rang the victims’ doorbell while wearing a hat with the letters UPS on it and holding a box, according to a statement from the New York City Police Department emailed to PEOPLE.

“Upon the victim opening the door, the individual pushed her inside the apartment and revealed that he had a silver revolver inside of the box. After the individual gained entry, a second individual joined him,” the statement read. “At gunpoint, the individuals demanded that the 60-year-old female victim, her 63-year-old husband, and their grandchildren, an 8-year-old male and a 6-year-old female, use zip ties to bind themselves.”

“They took everything. They took everything for Christmas,” the grandfather told WCBS-TV, as translated by his building’s superintendent Raul Ortiz.

“It’s home invasion — worse than robbery. Tie you up and everything,” Ortiz said.

Surveillance video showed the disguised burglar by the apartment door, while his accomplice paced in a nearby hallway. Later, they were seen carrying bags filled with stolen goods out of the building lobby.

“They came in here, rushed on my parents acting like UPS workers. Tied them up, took a couple stuff from here,” the victim’s son, who was not home at the time, told WCBS-TV.

“They’re scared. They’re still scared,” the son continued. “They took the kids’ phones and tablets… took cash they found around the house.”

The suspects made off Apple electronics and over $7,500 in cash they took from both a safe as well as a piggy bank, police confirmed.

Police are warning residents not to open the door if they’re not expecting a package, or if they don’t recognize their regular delivery person, or if something doesn’t feel right.

Anyone with information about this weekend’s burglary suspects in the Bronx is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

?WANTED?for a Robbery inside of an apartment located at 1860 Billingsley Terrace #universityheights #bronx On 12/20/21 @ 7:00 PM Reward up to $3500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/iSA6uxrwXk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 21, 2021