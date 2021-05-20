Say What Now? Drew Barrymore Accidentally Sent a Video of Herself Changing to a 16-Year-Old Boy [Video]

Drew Barrymore admitted, publicly, that she once accidentally sent an inappropriate clip to a teenage boy.

via Page Six:

The talk show host, 46, spilled all the juicy details during a game of “Did the Crime, Sip the Wine” on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Thursday.

“My best friend happens to be Cameron Diaz and I sent her a video of me getting dressed,” she said. “I sent it, it turns out, to a 16-year-old boy named Matthew.”

Barrymore said the nice boy pledged not to leak it online, claiming that he wrote to her, “I have your video, but I promise I won’t put it out anywhere.”

The “Charlie’s Angel” star said the mixup happened because she and Diaz, 48, “get dressed in front of each other all the time.”

While some audience members were shocked by Barrymore’s reveal, guest Julianne Hough commented, “I love that story.”

“You do?” Barrymore replied with a cringe. “Thank God for Matthew being such a kind, young gentleman and not [putting] it out there in the world.”

The actress-turned-host also shared another secret from her past during the game, revealing she once cleaned out a toilet bowl with an ex-boyfriend’s toothbrush and then put it back for him to use.

Barrymore did not disclose the ex’s name, but said in her defense, “He deserved it.”

Ross Matthews remarked, “We’re learning a lot about you.”

We’re not sure if we would’ve admitted that in THIS climate– but hey.