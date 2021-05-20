Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Her Silence On Russell's Lawsuit: It's 'Harassment' From A 'Serial Abuser'

Kimora Lee Simmons isn’t letting ex-husband Russell Simmons sue her without speaking her piece.

In a response, Kimora claims Russell’s new lawsuit is nothing more than”extortive harassment” from a serial abuser.

via The Blast:

According to a statement from Kimora’s legal team, obtained by The Blast, Kimora is shocked by the allegations in the lawsuit and is even more upset by Russell’s actions, claiming, he “will be held accountable for his serial abuse.”

As we reported, the hip-hop mogul filed a lawsuit claiming Kimora and her new husband, Tim Leissner, allegedly transferred his shares of the energy drink ‘Celsius’ to pay a bond in connection with criminal charges against Leissner by the feds.

In the filing, Russell says he invested tens of millions of dollars in the company.

“Kimora and her children are shocked by the extortive harassment coming from her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, who has decided to sue her for shares and dividends of Celsius stock in which Kimora and Tim Leissner invested millions of dollars. This is an ill-advised attempt by Russell to use the legal system to access funds he is in no way entitled to, and which his own legal team confirms Russell did not pay for,” a representative for Kimora said.

They continued, “Russell’s continued aggressive behavior not only blatantly distorts the facts, but is simply a desperate PR ploy ignoring the years of mental and emotional anguish, gaslighting, and ongoing harassment he has inflicted on Kimora.”

In the statement, Kimora’s team claims not only is the lawsuit frivolous, but in fact, Russell owes her millions of dollars in “unpaid business loans.”

“Russell will be held accountable for his serial abuse and we will confront his baseless claims that he is warranted Celsius stock dividends despite his self-admitted zero contribution,” the said.

Adding, “This extortion attempt is especially egregious given that Russell remains contractually in debt to Kimora for millions of dollars in unpaid business loans. Our team is actively working to put a firm end to his harassment, which continues despite Russell having fled the country – he will face his own reckoning in the US court.”

The case is ongoing.

This sounds like it’s about to get MESSY.