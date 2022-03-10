Say What Now? Domino's Delivery Man Facing Slew of Charges for Allegedly Stalking Customer's Daughters, Trying to Enter Home

A now-fired Domino’s delivery driver and registered sex offender has been arrested in northern Colorado on various charges alleging he stalked two young girls and attempted to break into their home.

via People:

Cyrus Warren, 21, has been charged with stalking and attempted first-degree trespass, both felonies, following a series of alleged incidents between December 2021 and February 2022, according to a news releasepublished last Tuesday by the Fort Collins Police Department.

The suspect has also been charged with sexual assault, a class 3 felony, for an incident that allegedly occurred with a separate victim in December.

Warren was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on Feb. 23 for the alleged crimes, according to Fort Collins police. He is being held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Warren is due in court on Tuesday, April 5, according to inmate records.

Police say the first incident occurred on Dec. 6, about a month after Warren reportedly began working at Domino’s. The suspect had delivered a pizza to a customer’s home at Village Garden Apartments and was met by the family’s tween daughter at the door.

On Dec. 22, Warren allegedly delivered another pizza to the same home, according to police. This time, the suspect was met by the family’s younger daughter, whom he asked for a hug after checking to see if her parents were home, according to police.

After allegedly picking her up, Fort Collins police said Warren “then gave the child a note offering his contact information and babysitting services.”

The next day, Warren allegedly sexually assaulted an adult female victim that is believed to be an acquaintance of the suspect. After the two agreed to hang out at a specific location, Warren “drove them to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her,” police said in the release.

The victim eventually escaped and later contacted police, per Tuesday’s release.

More than a month later, on Feb. 7, Warren returned to Village Garden Apartments, where his first victims lived — this time in plain clothes. When the younger daughter answered the door, Warren asked again if her parents were home before requesting to use their bathroom.

The young girl denied Warren entry before closing and locking the door. But the suspect persisted, knocking on the door “several more times” afterward.

“A short time later, the family’s tween daughter saw the door handle moving as if someone was trying to enter the home,” police said in Tuesday’s release.

The victims’ family later contacted Domino’s about Warren’s behavior. That’s when they learned Warren had quit his job on Dec. 23, the same day he allegedly assaulted his acquaintance.

Fort Collins Assistant Chief of Police Tim Doran said he is “extremely grateful for the proactive and ongoing support of the Domino’s staff” as police investigated Warren.

“Even though Warren no longer worked for them, they immediately reported the customer’s concerns to law enforcement and have continued working with us to ensure the safety of our community,” said Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division at the department.

However, police believe there may be additional victims considering Warren’s status as a sex offender and are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

“This suspect has shown a disturbing pattern of behavior, and we won’t stop until every victim has the opportunity to seek justice,” said Doran in Tuesday’s release.

Police are asking anyone with information about Warren should contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

One of the best things to come out of the pandemic is ‘leave-at-door’ no-contact delivery. It’s so much safer.