Cardi B Exits Comedy Film ‘Assisted Living’ One Week Before Start of Production

Cardi B was set to star in the upcoming Paramount Players comedy ‘Assisted Living’ — but not anymore.

Apparently she backed out of the project just a week before the film was set to start production.

via Deadline:

The $30 million film is produced by Temple Hill and was to be directed by Thembi Banks. In Assisted Living, Cardi B (Hustlers) was to play a low-level criminal on the run when she’s wrongly accused of a crime. She has to stay free long enough to prove her innocence and holes up at her grandmother’s retirement home. She fits in with the help of some old-lady prosthetics.

The reason for her pullout is that she is overextended.

This is happening in real time, and when a star pulls out of a movie this late, the exit often is followed by legal action. But sources say that the hope is to put the pieces back together later this year. Stay tuned.

We hope she pulled out because she has an album on the way.