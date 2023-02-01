Say What Now? 6-Year-Old Orders $1,000 of Food From Grubhub on Father’s Phone [Video]

A Michigan man was taken by surprise — repeatedly — after several food delivery orders from Grubhub arrived at the front door of his family’s home.

He never actually placed any orders.

As it turns out, his six-year-old son was responsible.

via Complex:

According to CNN Business, Keith Stonehouse eventually figured out what was going on. He allowed his six-year-old Mason to play a game on his phone before going to bed, and he evidently accessed his father’s Grubhub account.

Among the items ordered were five large orders of jumbo shrimp, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, and ice cream. Stonehouse’s bank sent him a fraud alert after declining a $439 pizza order. All in all, the child’s Grubhub spending spree reached upwards of $1,000.

Keith reached out to one of the restaurants in an attempt to cancel the order, but he was told to contact Grubhub.

Soon after, Stonehouse accepted there was nothing he could do to stop the orders from coming to his home, so he stocked up the fridge and invited a few neighbors to eat some of the food.

“While all of the food was being delivered and I figured out what happened, I went to talk to Mason about what he did and this is the only part that makes me laugh,” Stonehouse told MLive.com. “I was trying to explain to him that this wasn’t good and he puts his hand up and stops me and says ‘Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?’ I had to walk out of the room. I didn’t know if I should get mad or laugh. I didn’t know what to do.”

Mason’s parents were able to help him understand what he had done by going into his piggy bank and removing a coin for each order he made.

Tell us — what would YOUR parents have done?