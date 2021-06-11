Say What Now? 3-Year-Old New Jersey Boy Falls from Window, Killed by Family Dogs

A 3-year-old boy was mauled to death by his family’s two dogs after falling from the window of his New Jersey home.

via NYDN:

The horrific incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police showed up to the South 5th St. home in Elizabeth, N.J. to find the mortally-wounded child. He was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center but could not be saved.

The boy had tumbled from a window at the back of the home and landed in a fenced backyard where the two dogs were being kept, prosecutors said.

“The dogs were bad,” neighbor Maria Rocha told CBS 2 New York. “Everybody was scared of the dogs.”

Rocha told ABC 7 New York that the boy’s mother tried to stop the dogs from attacking but she was too late.

The dogs were taken from the home by local animal control and police are still investigating the death. No charges have been filed.

Falling from a window? Mauled by dogs? We understand the family is grieving, but this sounds like some serious negligence.