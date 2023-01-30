Say What Now? 15-Year-Old Playing Hide-and-Seek Found in Shipping Container in Another Country One Week Later

A 15-year-old boy who locked himself in a shipping container while playing a game of hide-and-seek has been found a week later in a different country.

via Complex:

The teenage boy has only been identified by his first name Fahim, and was discovered in a shipping container in Malaysia six days after he fell asleep inside the container in the city of Chittagong, Bangladesh on Jan. 11. “The boy was just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep, and found himself here,” said Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a video that has circulated on Reddit, the boy was seen leaving the shipping container when it reached its destination in Malaysia. Suffering from dehydration and starvation, the weakened boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was said to have had a fever. Following an investigation, officials determined that he attempted to hide in the container during the game of hide-and-seek.

He somehow accidentally locked himself in the container, and fell asleep only to find himself over 2,300 miles from home. It was initially suspected that he might’ve been a human trafficking victim. “The relevant authorities have investigated the case and their investigations found no elements of human trafficking,” Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail added.

Arrangements are reportedly being made to send him back home. It took some time to communicate with Fahim because of language barriers, according to the The India Times. In October last year, authorities discovered a decomposed body of a young man that made the same route from Chittagong to Malaysia’s Penang port.

He’s lucky to be alive. This could’ve ended way worse.