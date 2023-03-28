Say It Ain’t So! Eva Marcille Files for Divorce from Husband Michael Sterling After Years of Marriage

Say it ain’t so!

Eva Marcille has filed for divorce from husband Michael Sterling after 5 years of marriage.

According to the court documents filed on March 23, 2023, in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Eva cited the marriage as being “irretrievably broken” and declared that there was no possibility of reconciliation.

During their marriage, they welcomed two children together —Michael Todd Sterling Jr. and Maverick.

Michael also serves as father to Eva’s daughter, Marley, from a previous relationship.

Neither Eva nor Michael have commented publicly on their split.

Bravo and Cocktails reports that Eva Marcille has filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Sterling. ? #RHOA #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/HzcpX1vXgM — Christian Snow (@theCGSshow) March 28, 2023