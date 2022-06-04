Say It Ain't So: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Split After Over 1 Year Together

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have reportedly called it quits.

via People:

The A Journal for Jordan actor, 35, and Harvey, 25, have broken up after dating for a year and a half, a source close to the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source says. “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” adds the source. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

A representative for Jordan could not be reached for comment. Reps for Harvey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

They both attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, which marked their red carpet debut. Model/influencer Harvey attended the Cannes Film Festival last month on May 17, appearing solo on the red carpet for a screening of Final Cut (Coupez!). Rumors of trouble between the two swirled in recent weeks after she returned from France.

The pair had celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, months after Jordan made their relationship Instagram official that January.

He told The Hollywood Reporter in December that he “finally found what love was” in his relationship with Harvey. The Black Panther actor explained why he felt comfortable sharing his personal relationship publicly: “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that.”

They felt “real enough” to share openly, he said at the time.

“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me,” he added. “Yeah. I’m happy.”

That’s too bad. On the bright side — Lori’s single just in time to make the most of a hot girl summer!