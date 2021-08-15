Saweetie's McDonald's Meal Has Employees Rapping In The Drive-Thru [Photos + Video]

Saweetie’s official McDonald’s meal became readily available at Golden Arches locations across the United States, and the Icy Gang can’t get enough of Saweetie’s latest partnership deal.

Fans commented how the collaboration between the two entities was on brand considering Saweetie’s wild food combinations. The move apparently has trickled down to McDonald’s employees who have to rap the opening line from Saweetie and Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” before asking for your order.

The Saweetie Meal consists of a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, with Tangy BBQ and ‘Saweetie ‘N Sour’ sauces on the side for your dipping desires. Fans are encouraged to “remix” meals by throwing some fries into their Big Mac burgers.

The Saweetie meal is the latest effort by McDonald’s to partner with influencers and musicians in recent years. Last year, Travis Scott sent fans into a frenzy with the release of his meal in 2020. So far, the fast-food giant has partnered with Scott, J Balvin, BTS and now Saweetie in pairings which matches the artists’ childhood favorite picks with their grown taste buds, good or bad.

McDonald’s is also partnering with the “Best Friend” rapper for the Saweetstakes. Every Saweetie Meal order through the McDonald’s app will be entered to win a pair of Brandon Blackwood limited-edition handbags and a five-day trip to Las Vegas to see her perform.

Saweetie even hopped behind the counter of a local McDonald’s and surprised customers while working the drive-thru window.

