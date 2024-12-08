Saweetie Shuts Down 21 Savage Hookup Rumors Amid His Alleged Romance With Latto

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Latto is rumored to be dating 21 Savage. And apparently, rumors began to swirl that he was cheating on her with the Saweetie.

In a social media interview with Mystery Fashion, her candid responses quickly put an end to the swirling speculations about her love life and possible connections with 21 Savage.

During the December 7 interview, fans were quick to overanalyze her use of the phrase “Big Mama.” Some thought it was a nod to Latto and linked Saweetie to 21 Savage, who is rumored to be dating Latto.

One fan commented on the video, saying, “Messy starting the clip like that w all the 21 cheating on Latto with her speculations.” Saweetie responded decisively, clarifying, “literally never met him,” and added a pointed remark, “Go get some money & get off the internet BROKEYYYYYY.”

Saweetie’s approach to handle the situation with her signature mix of humor and clarity earned fans’ admiration. As one fan put it, “It’s crazy how Latto or 21 never confirmed them dating LMAO yall gotta stay out people business fr.”

Rumors aside, Saweetie recently opened up about her personal growth and future music ambitions. Speaking on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she revealed that her long-anticipated debut album is slated for release in 2025.

She reflected on her artistic journey, saying, “I feel like I finally know myself. I felt like I was constantly in this weird transition phase, especially with recording, like, ‘What am I even talking about?’ ”

With hit tracks like “Best Friend,” “Icy Girl,” and “Tap In,” Saweetie has already established herself as a force in the music industry over the past seven years.

Moreover, she has been expanding her repertoire, recently tapping into festive vibes with two Christmas songs that showcase different aspects of the holiday season. Describing her new tracks, she shared, “I wanted to create two songs that really spoke to the two sides of Christmas. I have ‘Big Santa,’ where I’m like, ‘Big Daddy, what are you getting me?’ And my other Christmas song is a little softer. It’s like ‘Cater 2 U’ vibes.”

While Saweetie faces continuous scrutiny and speculation, she remains steadfast and focused on her career and personal growth. The recent rumors did little to faze her, proving once again that she’s not just an “Icy Girl,” but one who keeps her cool under pressure.

