Saweetie Reveals Shaved Head [Photo + Video]

They say a woman who cuts her hair is a woman who’s about to change her entire life. Judging by Saweetie’s latest look, she might have plans to dominate 2022.

via: Rap-Up

The Grammy-nominated rapper has traded in her red hair for something shorter. On Christmas Eve, she showed off her shaved head while on vacation in a tropical destination. The ICY GRL appeared to be living her best life while lounging in a pink and purple bikini under palm trees with a drink by her side. She also donned the blonde buzzcut while wading in the clear blue waters.

Her hair transformation was well received by fans. “Oh yeah sis about to get her life in 2022,” wrote one fan, while others compared it to other bald bombshells including Amber Rose and Toni Braxton.

While on vacation, Saweetie also put her infamous twerking skills on display on a balcony of her hotel suite.

In any case, Saweetie looks GOODT!