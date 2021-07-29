Saweetie Collaborates with McDonald's on Saweetie Meal [Photos]

McDonald’s is partnering with Saweetie for the newest in a series of celebrity collaboration meals that’s boosted the fast-food chain’s sales.

via: Rap Up

The fast-food chain has teamed up with the Icy Grl for their next celebrity menu collaboration. The “Saweetie Meal” will be available at McDonald’s restaurants starting Aug. 6 and includes a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce, and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce, which was renamed in honor of Saweetie.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” Saweetie said in a statement. “Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order.”

WHO’S READY FOR ONE OF MY INFAMOUS CONCOCTIONS ?!! ???? #TheSaweetieMeal x @mcdonalds coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Xfp4Fq558f — BIG MAC MAMA (@Saweetie) July 29, 2021

“We’re thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a true brand fan who puts her own spin on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty and culture,” added Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA. “And now she’s brought that spark and creativity to her signature McDonald’s order by celebrating her love for our food and passion for mixing things up.”

Saweetie is the latest artist to be featured on McDonald’s menu since the Famous Orders program launched last year with Travis Scott, whose meal was a huge hit and led to shortages of key ingredients. J Balvin and BTS have also participated in the program.

The “Saweetie Meal” will be served in “icy new packaging inspired by her own style,” and will be available to order in restaurants, the drive-thru, through McDelivery, and on the McDonald’s app.

McDonald’s has also promised “more saweet(ie) surprises” in the coming weeks.

One thing Saweetie is going to do, is secure a bag.