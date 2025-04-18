Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes Reveals ‘Terrible Accident,’ Shares Injury Photos [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

The singer stated it was time to “admit the truth” about his ordeal, describing how he “collapsed” and “woke up in a pool of blood,” resulting in a month of medical procedures and health evaluations.

Darren Hayes has a long road to recovery ahead of him following a “terrible accident” last month.

The Savage Garden singer shared a post to his Instagram showing off his swollen face and bruises, detailing how he fainted, lost consciousness, and broke his jaw.

The “I Want You” singer explained he was finally ready to share his injury with the world writing, “On March 17, 2 months to the day after my Mother passed away, I had a terrible accident. I’ve been trying to keep it private but my lengthy recovery period means it’s easier to admit the truth.”

“I lost consciousness – I fainted shortly after getting out of bed and collapsed 3 times, losing consciousness each time,” he continued.

“The blunt force trauma was so severe it snapped my left jawbone in half. I woke up in a pool of blood, terrible pain in my left side of my head and with 9 teeth shattered,” he continued, before expressing his gratitude for the support he received that day.

“‘m so lucky that I was found, and taken to the amazing team at the emergency room of St John’s Providence in Santa Monica, where they acted quickly,” he continued. “I could have died if I landed in a different position.”

He then described the seriousness of the accident and having to undergo surgery.

“They scanned for and ruled out heart issues and anything neurological. I was a scheduled for emergency reconstructive surgery and this happened on March 21st,” he said. “The incredible surgeons inserted a titanium brace to re-connect my jaw bones and my mouth was wired shut for a minimum of 8 weeks while the left jaw bone could heal.”

The 52-year-old singer reassured his fans that he has been taken care of through this difficult process.

“I am under incredible care. I have an amazing cardiologist and oral surgeon and we are trying to work out how and why I have been fainting,” he added.

“So far my heart is normal, my arteries are normal and I don’t have a brain tumor or anything that could cause the accident. No judgement to those who partake but I do not take drugs or drink alcohol – this was a complete shock. But we are still investigating,” he said. “I just wanted my fans to know why I’ll be out of action for quite some time. After my jaw heals it’s a long road to rehabbing my jaw function and then of course replacing my shattered teeth.”

Despite having to navigate a difficult year, he continues to share his gratitude towards his fans and life.

“I love you folks. I’m so grateful to be alive and every day I’m getting stronger. I’m almost one month post surgery now and I’m only just starting to feel better.”

“I’m so grateful to my loved ones for coming to my rescue and to the doctors and nurses who have treated me with such care,” he wrote. “After surviving a brutal divorce, losing my Mother, finding out my father died and then this I have had moments of deep sadness. But I am a survivor and I’ll come back strong.”

Hayes’ group Savage Garden — made up of him and Daniel Jones — hit big in the late ’90s, with the songs I Want You, “To the Moon and Back,” “Truly Madly Deeply” and “I Knew I Loved You.”

