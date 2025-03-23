Home > NEWS

Sauce Walka Shot in Memphis Outside FedExForum, Police Believe Shooting Was Targeted

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Houston rapper Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, was among two people shot in downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon, according to his family.

Sauce was shot in the leg and is currently in the hospital — but he should make a full recovery. The family said it appears he was not the target of the shooting.

Another unidentified man who was with Sauce was shot and killed. His name has not been released.

Advertisement

Police believe the shooting involving rapper Sauce Walka was targeted.

Authorities in Memphis held a press conference late Saturday night in which they announced their CSI investigators have determined Sauce Walka and another individual were sought out by the gunmen.

Sauce and the other victim were outside a vehicle when the suspects pulled up with multiple people inside and began opening fire. Law enforcement says there was no conversation between either party before or during the shooting. The suspects fled in a four-door white vehicle from the downtown area.

Advertisement

Police do not believe this was a random act and say this was absolutely a targeted attack on Sauce Walka and the other victim.

via: TMZ

Houston Rapper Sauce Walka Among 2 Shot in Downtown Memphis, Family Says

Houston rapper Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, was among two people shot in downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon, according to his family.

Advertisement

It happened on Lt. George W. Lee Avenue near the FedEx Forum at around 2:42 p.m., according to Memphis police.

Mondane’s friend, who has yet to be identified, died in the shooting. Mondane was shot in the thigh and transported to the hospital, according to his father, Albert Walker.

Albert Walker, known by fans as “Poppa Sauce,” told KHOU 11 News his son is coherent and expected to survive his injuries.

“Had it not been for God, my son would’ve been dead,” he told KHOU 11 News.

Advertisement

Memphis police said this was an isolated incident and not “random violence.” A suspect vehicle was identified but no arrests have been made.

via: KHOU 11

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

People Baffled by One Ritual That ‘Makes No Sense’ as Man’s ‘Bizarre’ Morning Routine Goes Viral

By: Walker
NEWS

Justin Bieber Admits He Wants to Work on His ‘Anger Issues’ in Candid Statement: ‘I Wanna Grow’

By: Walker
NEWS

Fire Erupts at Walt Disney World’s Epcot Theme Park amid Busy Spring Break Season, Forcing Guests to Be Evacuated from a Ride

By: Walker
NEWS

Muni Long Responds To Mariah Carey Tribute Criticism: “I Did My Best”

By: Walker
NEWS

Kay Flock Found Guilty Of Racketeering, Attempted Murder, And Firearm Charges

By: Walker
NEWS

Tina Knowles to Be Honored as Mother of the Year at 2025 Billboard Women in Music

By: Walker
NEWS

Katy Perry May Reportedly Cancel Some Lifetimes Tour Dates Due To ‘Disappointing’ Ticket Sales

By: Walker
NEWS

Katt Williams Talks Buying a Military Base to Turn Into a Movie Studio Like Tyler Perry

By: Walker
NEWS

Dawn Robinson Insists She’s ‘Not Homeless’ After the En Vogue Alum Revealed She’s Been Living in Her Car for 3 Years

By: Walker
NEWS

Rosie O’Donnell Feels ‘Safer,’ Has Less ‘Stress and Anxiety’ After Leaving ‘Overwhelmingly Depressing’ US over Trump Election

By: Walker