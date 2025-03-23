Sauce Walka Shot in Memphis Outside FedExForum, Police Believe Shooting Was Targeted

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Houston rapper Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, was among two people shot in downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon, according to his family.

Sauce was shot in the leg and is currently in the hospital — but he should make a full recovery. The family said it appears he was not the target of the shooting.

Another unidentified man who was with Sauce was shot and killed. His name has not been released.

Police believe the shooting involving rapper Sauce Walka was targeted.

Authorities in Memphis held a press conference late Saturday night in which they announced their CSI investigators have determined Sauce Walka and another individual were sought out by the gunmen.

Sauce and the other victim were outside a vehicle when the suspects pulled up with multiple people inside and began opening fire. Law enforcement says there was no conversation between either party before or during the shooting. The suspects fled in a four-door white vehicle from the downtown area.

Police do not believe this was a random act and say this was absolutely a targeted attack on Sauce Walka and the other victim.

via: TMZ

It happened on Lt. George W. Lee Avenue near the FedEx Forum at around 2:42 p.m., according to Memphis police.

Mondane was shot in the thigh and transported to the hospital, according to his father, Albert Walker.

Albert Walker, known by fans as "Poppa Sauce," told KHOU 11 News his son is coherent and expected to survive his injuries.

"Had it not been for God, my son would've been dead," he told KHOU 11 News.

Memphis police said this was an isolated incident and not “random violence.” A suspect vehicle was identified but no arrests have been made.

via: KHOU 11