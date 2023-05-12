Sasha Obama Graduates From USC With Parents Barack And Michelle Obama In Attendance

The Obama sisters are all grown up. Today (May 12), Sasha Obama walked across the stage at the University of Southern California decked in graduation garb and received her degree from the prestigious school.

The youngest child of the Obamas transferred to the Los Angeles school after starting her freshman year at the University of Michigan in 2019.

Since making the cross-country move to USC, Sasha had been seen socializing with her older sister throughout Los Angeles. Last fall, their mom revealed the pair was living together and were “best friends.”

While on tour for her latest book, “The Light We Carry,” the forever first lady disclosed the pains she took to ensure her daughters weren’t subject to discriminatory double standards during Barack Obama’s two terms in the White House.

“It was no accident that our children had to show up right in the world. They carried a burden of making sure they weren’t messy,” Mrs. Obama shared in a podcast for the book tour. “It wouldn’t have been laughed off,” she continued. “It wouldn’t have been [dismissed as] just ‘oh it’s youthful’ whatever. It would have been some bigger statement about the soul of Black folks…That weight is exhausting.”

It’s not clear where the youngest daughter is headed next, but we have no doubt Sasha’s future will continue to be bright!