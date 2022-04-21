Sasha Obama is Dating Son of ‘Ray’ Actor Clifton Powell: Report [Video]

For the past few days, we’ve been reading into Michelle Obama’s recent comments about her grown-up daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha Obama, 20. The former first daughters grew up right before our eyes, something the former first lady and President Obama know all too well. But after Mrs. Obama teased that each of her daughters have someone special in their lives, we now know the identity of Sasha Obama’s boyfriend.

via: Page Six

The 20-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama is dating the 24-year-old son of “Ray” actor Clifton Powell, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

Sasha and Clifton Powell Jr., a former college basketball player who now works as a commercial director, reportedly began seeing each other after she moved to Los Angeles to study at the University of Southern California.

The former first daughter transferred to USC last fall from the University of Michigan, where she had been a student for two years.

The Daily Mail obtained photos of Sasha and her 6-foot-5 rumored beau looking loved-up as they took a walk together earlier this week.

She was dressed casually in a peasant skirt, a crop top and Birkenstock clogs, while Powell Jr. wore jeans, a T-shirt and a backward baseball hat.

Powell Jr., who is said to go by the nicknames Cliff and CP3, grew up in the ritzy California community of Ladera Heights and attended Village Christian High School in the San Fernando Valley. The private school’s yearly tuition is $28,340.

After graduating high school, Powell Jr. was awarded a four-year basketball scholarship to the University of California, Santa Barbara, but he transferred out less than a year later to focus on his passion for film.

He now works as a “writer/director,” according to his website’s bio, and has created content for big companies including Nike and Peloton.

While his dad had a career in Hollywood, his mom, Kimberly Powell, reportedly runs a few businesses including an interior design company called whateverUneed Designs and a catering company called Chef Kim. Powell Jr.’s 29-year-old sister, May Powell, is also an entrepreneur and runs her own beauty business called Suga Honey Glam Incorporated.

The reports of Sasha’s new romance come just days after her mom, Michelle Obama, confirmed that the college student has a boyfriend.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” the former first lady, 58, said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday of her daughters, Sasha and 23-year-old Malia Obama. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Malia has been dating her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, since they met at Harvard in 2017.