Sam Asghari Says He's Lost 40 Lbs. Since Splitting From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari says he’s undergone a “little transformation” following his split from Britney Spears.

via: Complex

In a Page Six article published on Dec. 19, Asghari told the outlet that since splitting from the pop icon, he’s undergone a “little transformation which was losing about a good 35 to 40 pounds.”

The Iranian-American model, actor, and fitness trainer also shared exclusive images with Page Six, showing him getting shredded in the gym. “Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your body changes] but everybody else does,” Asghari said.

Asghari’s fitness journey has been ongoing, but he asserted that his transition into being more physically active isn’t “necessarily a revenge body, but a self-love sort of thing.”

“Self-love is something everyone should practice,” he added.

In March, rumors began circulating that Asghari’s marriage to Spears was on the rocks. Weeks after filing for separation in July, Asghari filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as his reason for ending the marriage, per TMZ. Contesting Spears’ prenuptial agreement, the 29-year-old also asked for spousal support and attorneys fees. The couple, who were married for 14 months, met on the set of Spears and Tinashe’s “Slumber Party” music video.

Last week, Spears took to Instagram with a lengthy reflection on being simgle, calling the transition “weird” with an image of a nun drinking tea from a straw.

“It’s so weird being single … I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all,” she wrote. “I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I’m definitely changing all that … I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???”