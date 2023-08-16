Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears After 1 Year of Marriage: Report

Looks like the breakup is official.

via: ET Online

ET has learned that Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears after one year of marriage.

The news of the divorce filing comes hours after ET first learned that the couple had decided to split up.

A source told ET on Wednesday morning, “Britney and Sam have split. She’s adamant she didn’t cheat. The two haven’t got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup.”

ET has reached out to reps for both 41-year-old Spears and 29-year-old Asghari.

Meanwhile, a source told ET Spears “has not been doing well” amid the split.

“She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions,” the source says. “She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on.

“She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally. Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her.”

Of the rumored rift, another source told ET, “Britney and Sam have had ups and downs throughout their relationship. They have a lot of love for each other, but they also argue a lot over fundamental issues. Sometimes they feel as though each other’s needs aren’t being completely met. Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real.”

A separate source told ET that Spears and Asghari “have had issues on and off as a couple since before they were married.”

The source continued, “Their issues tend to get worse when they are away from each other and spending time apart. Britney has the tendency to feel like she isn’t being prioritized by Sam at times. Their arguments have led them to become unhappy at times in their relationship. They are also on different pages when it comes to their future as a couple, which has been a point of contention.”