Sage The Gemini Accused of 2017 Sexual Assault at Chris Brown’s House

Dominic Wynn Woods aka Sage the Gemini, is being accused of sexual assault.

LAPD sources tell TMZ Hip Hop a woman filed a police report Monday claiming to have been sexually assaulted by Sage back in September 2017.

The woman told cops she initially met Sage on social media, and he invited her to Chris Brown’s house.

She told police she met Chris for a quick second upon arrival at the home and was told she needed to sign an NDA.

Despite the location, the woman stressed to police Chris was not there at the time of the alleged assault and had nothing to do with it.

It is unclear why the woman waited so many years to report the alleged assault, but we’re told the LAPD is now looking into the claims.

Woman who went viral after accusing rapper Sage The Gemini of sexually assaulting her at Chris Brown’s house in 2017, has just filed a police report Despite the location, the woman stressed to police Chris was not there at the time of the alleged assault and had nothing to do… pic.twitter.com/ALAti47I3x — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 8, 2024

We reached out to Sage’s team … no comment, but the rapper has been speaking his mind and denying the claims on social media!!!

