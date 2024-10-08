Home > NEWS

Sage The Gemini Accused of 2017 Sexual Assault at Chris Brown’s House

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

Dominic Wynn Woods aka Sage the Gemini, is being accused of sexual assault.

LAPD sources tell TMZ Hip Hop a woman filed a police report Monday claiming to have been sexually assaulted by Sage back in September 2017.

The woman told cops she initially met Sage on social media, and he invited her to Chris Brown’s house.

Advertisement

She told police she met Chris for a quick second upon arrival at the home and was told she needed to sign an NDA.

Despite the location, the woman stressed to police Chris was not there at the time of the alleged assault and had nothing to do with it.

It is unclear why the woman waited so many years to report the alleged assault, but we’re told the LAPD is now looking into the claims.

Advertisement

We reached out to Sage’s team … no comment, but the rapper has been speaking his mind and denying the claims on social media!!!

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reportedly Agreed to Pay $6 Million in Hush Money to Male Escort Who Said He Was Disgraced Rap Mogul’s ‘Sex Slave’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Raven-Symoné’s Body Reportedly Digitally Altered to Appear Thinner on That’s So Raven: Disney Book

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Taylor Swift Outranks Rihanna as World’s Richest Female Musician With $1.6 Billion Net Worth

By: Walker
NEWS

Nicki Minaj Flat Out Denied Hiring Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Friend For A Loci Sneaker Campaign Despite It Being ‘Professional Looking’

By: Walker
NEWS

Deion Sanders to Host Tubi Talk Show ‘We Got Time Today’ With Rocsi Diaz

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy’s Key to Miami Beach to Be Rescinded By the City Following Disgraced Rapper’s Arrest and Sex Trafficking Indictment

By: Walker
NEWS

St. Lunatics Members Want Out of $50M Nelly Lawsuit, Leaving Only Ali

By: Walker
NEWS

Kevin McCall Wants New Album to Impress Eva Marcille, Estranged Daughter [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Lisa Marie Presley ‘Kept Son Benjamin’s Body at Home’ for Two Months After His Death

By: Walker
NEWS

The End is Near? Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Marriage Reportedly on the Rocks

By: Walker