Safaree Samuels Shares A Parenting Tip With Iggy Azalea As She Fights Haters Criticizing Her Son [Photos + Video]

Iggy Azalea posted a picture of her son and her haters responded with rude comments about his outfit.

via: AceShowbiz

On Thursday, July 22, the “Fancy” hitmaker shared on Instagram an adorable picture of the boy donning a dinosaur costume, but Internet users were trolling her by insinuating that her baby daddy Playboi Carti could have dressed him better.

In response to the clownery, Iggy wrote, “Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit.” She went on to tweet, “Y’all so corny and bored and it’s really a damn shame. Just disgusting.”

“My child is not a sub-brand for his fathers fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y’all don’t like his mom so you think it’s cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears. Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad,” the female emcee added.

When someone said that it wasn’t “that deep,” Iggy responded, “Come say that s**t in real life and find out that it is.” She also warned others, “I don’t play about my baby. At ALLLLLLL.”

“And please do know he has a closet full of sneakers and more designer than their broke down can I borrow your jeans bro? Dirty carpet, going hungry all month cause you couldn’t afford that anyway, slow wifi having a**es will ever have. My son is creative & full of confidence,” Iggy wrote to the online trolls.

Safaree Samuels caught wind of Iggy’s rant and decided to give her a parenting tip. “Don’t post him,” the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star said in a reply to one of Iggy’s tweets. “We live in a sick sad world. Where innocent kids are tainted with eyes.”

Iggy apparently took his advice as she announced in a follow-up tweet, “I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!”

In addition to Safaree, some other celebrities defended Iggy. “Like what’s cuter than a Bby boy in a fckn dinosaur costume ????? Ppl weird,” Tokyo Vanity wrote in an Instagram comment.

Fans also criticized the haters with one saying, “The outfit not even bad he one years old leave him alone.” Another fan opined, “She ain’t said nothing wrong, stop playing with folks kids.”

“He’s one in a dinosaur outfit … it doesn’t get any cuter than that .. are you insane ?!” someone else wondered. “I will never understand people coming for kids because they don’t like the parents,” another user added.

What do you think of Safaree’s advice, and of Iggy’s responses?

