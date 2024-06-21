So Sad: Wife of Husband Electrocuted on Vacation in Hot Tub Recalls His Last Words [Video] | lovebscott.com

Lizette Zambrano is still mourning the sudden death her husband Jorge Guillen, who was electrocuted in a hot tub earlier this month while the two were vacationing at a Mexican resort.

“I still can’t believe it,” the Texas widow told Good Morning America through tears in an interview that aired on the ABC morning show on Friday, June 21. “A very good man was taken away.”

Speaking out for the first time since Guillen’s death, Zambrano said she’s hoping to prevent what happened to her and her late husband from happening again.

The couple was visiting the Sonoran Sea Resort in Puerto Peñasco on June 11 when they decided to visit the property’s hot tub as the sun began to set. But upon getting in, Guillen was electrocuted from what she alleges was faulty wiring that sent an electrical current into the water.

Zambrano was critically injured in the incident as well, the shocks going through her body while she tried to grab her husband’s body from the hot tub.

“The last thing I remember him saying is ‘Oh f—‘ and it’s the same time I felt the first electric shock,” she recalled to ABC News correspondent Matt Rivers. “And then it happened over and over and over. I didn’t hear him again.”

Bystanders attempted to help, but their rescue attempts were hampered by the current, according to Zambrano. “A lot of people jumped in but they kept jumping out because it was so strong,” she said.

Surveillance footage from the scene played on GMA showed that rescue workers were eventually able to pull Zambrano to safety, though she had no pulse and was quickly taken by medical officials to the hospital.

It was there, as she regained consciousness, that she heard nurses in Spanish say, “her husband didn’t make it.”

Now Zambrano has filed a filed a wrongful death lawsuit in El Paso County District Court against Casago LLC, facilitator of the vacation rental. “This could have been prevented,” she said. “I want somebody to take accountability for what happened to my husband and myself.”

Earlier this week, PEOPLE obtained a copy of Zambrano’s lawsuit, which seeks over $1 million for damages, court costs, expenses and penalties. The complaint alleged that resort staff did not immediately engage “the emergency shutoff” or attempt “any rescue of either Jorge or Lizette.”

“Jorge was being electrocuted and drowned under water for 10 minutes,” read the lawsuit.

Casago, LLC has denied responsibility, saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that the blame falls elsewhere.

“The Sonoran Sea is a condo resort and the homeowners association is responsible for all common areas, including the maintenance of the swimming pool, hot tubs, and grounds,” they said. “Casago, a vacation rental company, is not involved in any management or maintenance of the resort.”

In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been established on behalf of the couple’s families. As of Friday, June 21, it’s raised more than $56,200.

EXCLUSIVE: The wife of a man who was electrocuted in a hot tub at a Mexican resort speaks out about the deadly incident: "I still can't believe it ... a very good man was taken away."@MattRiversABC reports. pic.twitter.com/sWhDk8IUaX — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 21, 2024