So Sad: Rising TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane, Who Gained Popularity Sharing Her Life as a Young Farmer, Dead at 19

Rising Australian TikTok star, Caitlyn Loane, has died, according to her father.

She was just 19.

via People:

Her father, Phillip Loane, confirmed her sudden death in a statement to The Mercury on Thursday, saying: “She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family. Words can’t describe our loss.”

Caitlyn’s family did not share her cause of death. Instead, her father told the outlet that “every day should be ‘R U OK?’ Day.”

R U OK? Day is a national day of action in Australia, aimed at sparking conversations about mental health and suicide prevention.

Caitlyn grew a large following on the social media platform sharing her life as a Tasmanian farmer. She was a fourth-generation farmer, following in her father’s footsteps.

Her account currently has over 50,000 followers and hundreds of thousands tuning in to watch her videos.

“Her smile lit up the room,” her mother Richele Loane told The Mercury. “She wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty—in some photos she has mud up to her knees.”

In addition to farming, Caitlyn also enjoyed playing Australian rules football recreationally. Her team, the Devonport Football Club, posted a statementto its Facebook page on Thursday, mourning her death.

“The Board, the members, players, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters of the Devonport Football Club convey our sincere condolences and warmest thoughts to Caitlyn’s family and friends, which, of course, includes her teammates in the DFC Senior Women’s team,” the club wrote.

“The past week has put into context what really matters in life, and has reminded us all that football, as unifying as it is, is just a game after all. The priority of the Devonport Football Club at present is to provide an empathetic, supportive network to all associated with the club, with particular focus on those most affected by the tragic passing of Caitlyn.”

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.