So Sad: Pregnant Fla. Mom Who Used to Be Radio Personality Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a former radio personality in Florida who later became a teacher.

Bursey Armstrong, 33, was taken into custody Sunday following the death of 34-year-old Tasheka Young, a mother of two who was pregnant at the time of her death.

Law enforcement personnel from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the Mission Pointe apartments on Biscayne Boulevard on July 23 and found the victim deceased.

“Evidence suggested foul play,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

According to the arrest report, Armstrong used a handgun.

Young’s friend, Sequoyah Glenn, told News4Jax that she met Young when the victim was a personality at Power 106.1 radio in Jacksonville, which specializes in hip hop. She said Young was “like a big sister” to her.

“Tasheka, she truly changed my life,” she said. “She has a way of drawing those things out of you, you may not know is in you. She was a cheerleader for me. Me learning the ins and outs of radio. She loved her coworkers. She loved life. She loved Duval. I’m just glad I had her for as long as I did.”

Armstrong was the father of her children, friends told First Coast News.

“She was very outspoken, ambitious, educated,” Young’s friend Keturah Jordan told First Coast News. “She loves unconditionally with any relationship she has ever been in. She just gives so much love. She has so much love to give to the community, to people. She was a great mom. She loved them. There’s nothing in this world that she wouldn’t do for them.”

In a tribute on Facebook, Power 106.1, wrote, “Tasheka Young, ‘Tysheeks’, was a spirited, ambitious, and loved part of the Power 106.1 family for many years. She loved her job, her community, and most of all her family. Her voice will never be forgotten and we pray for her and her family.”

Armstrong is being held with no bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 16, according to First Coast News. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

