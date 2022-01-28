So Sad: 40 Year-Old Comedian Who Died From COVID-19 Texted Brother He Wished He Got Vaccinated

Comedian Christian Cabrera has died from COVID-19 at the age of 40 — and before his death he told his brother, Jino, that he regretted not getting vaccinated.

“I can’t breathe again,” Cabrera’s text message to his brother Jino read. “I really regret not getting my vaccine, if I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I have gotten vaccinated.”

Cabrera’s family announced the news on Wednesday in a post on his Instagram account. “We are very sad to announce that our beloved brother Christian Cabrera has lost his battle with covid pneumonia and passed away on Friday evening,” the post read.

After he tested positive for COVID in late December, Cabrera updated fans on his condition in a post on Instagram just two weeks ago.

“Been here almost a week in ICU now not breathing on my own with Covid Pneumonia infection on Both lungs!” he wrote. “This has to be the worst pain i ever had in my life! Thanks for all the love and prayers everyone! I can hear all ya prayers on my sleep! thank you and hope to see ya all soon!”

Cabrera had never shied away from voicing his opinion regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an Instagram post from last year, the comedian shared a meme that read, “When the doctor says ‘Who is ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine?,” alongside a picture of Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon ducking down in their seats, implying that they’re “hiding” from said doctor.

Cabrera’s family has started a GoFundMe page for the late comedian’s widow and their son.

“He touched so many people’s lives because he was a very loving, kind, generous, caring person with a beautiful heart and soul,” Jino wrote on the fundraiser page. “Christian was always the one to make people laugh and bring joy into a lot of peoples’ lives.”

Cabrera’s friend and fellow comedian Michael Blackson took to Instagram on Friday to thank fans for their donations.

“I appreciate everyone’s support with your donations,” he wrote. “I want to make sure his family is stress free and because he is my best friend, I owe it to him a celebration of his life so I will be taking care of that. I told the hospital to send me the bill so I could wipe my ass with it. I am hurt and I feel like they have failed. If they feel they did their best, their best was not good enough for me. if the doctors and nurses can be with them in the hospital well they need to find a way for their love ones to be by their side.”

