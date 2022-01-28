Jason Momoa Is Confirmed Joining 'The Fast Fam' For 'Fast And Furious 10' [Photo]

Jason Momoa is joining the cast of the Fast and Furious franchise, the Fast Saga tweeted Friday.

via: AceShowbiz

“The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10,” the caption of the post read along with a stunning photo of the 42-year-old actor.

According to reports, Jason will star opposite Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, as one of the film’s villains. It’s reported that the “Dune” actor’s character could work alongside Charlize Theron’s Cipher, who escaped at the end of “F9”.

“Fast and Furious 10” is set to be the conclusion of “The Fast Saga” and will be a two-part film, with part one set to be released in 2023. The upcoming film, which is due in theaters on May 19, 2023, will be directed by Justin Lin. Many members of the “Fast and Furious” family are expected to return, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris as well as Sung Kang.

One character that will not return for “Fast and Furious 10” at this point is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Luke Hobbs. The ongoing beef between Dwayne and Vin seemed to have reached its conclusion.

Last December, Dwayne insisted that there’s “no chance” he would rejoin the franchise after Vin’s social media post didn’t sit well with him. “I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise,” the “Jungle Cruise” star said.

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Dwayne added. He also explained that he “privately spoke with [his] partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Dwayne then accused Vin of manipulation over his public plea, in which Vin urged Dwayne to “show up” and “rise to the occasion and fulfill [his] destiny.” The “Red Notice” actor snarked, “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it.”