Ryan Murphy Announces First Four Cast Members for ‘American Horror Stories’

Ryan Murphy has announced the first few of actors that will be appearing in his highly-anticipated ‘American Horror Stories’ series.

via Just Jared:

On Wednesday (June 2), Ryan took to Instagram to announce four actors, who he’s calling “The Fantastic Four,” that will be appearing in the American Horror Story spinoff series.

All four actors have appeared in previous TV shows and movies from Ryan.

Last summer, it was announced that Ryan‘s upcoming series will debut on FX on Hulu in July 2021.

While few details about the show have been revealed, Ryan tweeted out a brief explanation about American Horror Stories.

“We are doing 16 one hour standalone episodes delving into horror myths, legends, and lore…” Ryan tweeted. “Any of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow…”

Take a look at the new cast below! Any bets on who might die first?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)