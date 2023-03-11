Russell Wilson And Ciara Sing And Dance With 300 Inmates During Maximum Security Prison Visit [Video]

Russell Wilson and Ciara spent time inside a prison last week.

via: AceShowbiz

When stopping by Everglades Correctional Institution, the power couple sang and danced with 300 inmates as they led a prayer.

The NFL star and the musician held the event in partnership with God Behind Bars. In a video shared on the athlete’s Instagram page, the pair could be seen performing “Graves Into Gardens” by Brandon Lake and Elevation Worship.

In the caption of the post, Russell penned, “Lord there’s nothing better than YOU!!! Over 300 Maximum Prison Inmates worshipping Jesus!” He added, “His Grace and Spirit is overwhelming in the midst of mistakes He still loves and forgives.”

The Denver Broncos star went on to recite a Bible verse. ” ‘For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.’ ??John? ?3?:?17? ?NIV?? @GodBehindBars @Ciara,” he wrote.

Russell also recited a verse from the Bible during the visit. His wife Ciara, in the meantime, spoke about about unconditional love and forgiveness to the inmates.

“You know what’s so beautiful about God’s love? It’s relentless. He don’t let off. He don’t let off,” the Grammy-winning artist said. “And you know what I love about God and what he said in his promise? There’s no condemnation in Christ Jesus. So, if you ask for forgiveness, he will forgive you. My heart is filled with joy.”