'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big at Critics Choice Reality TV Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ came out victorious at the Critics Choice Reality TV Awards.

via People:

VH1’s Emmy-winning reality competition series stormed the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Monday, becoming the only unscripted show to win multiple awards at the annual ceremony. In addition to taking the title of Best Competition Series (an honor it shared in a tie with Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show), the World of Wonder production’s season 13 cast collectively won the Best Ensemble in an Unscripted Series honor.

Season 13 represented one of the most diverse casts since the show’s 2009 debut, including its first trans man contestant, Gottmik, Los Angeles diva (and eventual season winner) Symone, Atlanta pageant staple Tamisha Iman, ice-skating athlete Denali, as well as New York City stunners Rosé and Kandy Muse.

Elsewhere at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, The Masked Singer and The Voice tied for top honors in the Talent/Variety category, while Dr. Pimple Popper – hosted by Sandra Lee – earned the award for Female Star of the Year, and the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek received a special posthumous honor.

Get ready for the premiere of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars’ season 6 this Friday, June 24 on Paramount+. Check out the full list of Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners below.

Best Limited Documentary Series: 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

Best Sports Show: 30 For 30 (ESPN)

Best Live Show: Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Best Unstructured Series: Deaf U (Netflix)

Best Structured Series: Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Female Star of the Year: Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Male Star of the Year: Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Best Ongoing Documentary Series: Frontline (PBS)

Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show: House Hunters International (HGTV)

Best Crime/Justice Show: I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

Best Short Form Series: Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines(MasterClass)

Best Game Show: Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Best Show Host: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Best Animal/Nature Show: Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix)

Best Relationship Show: Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Best Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Best Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Best Business Show: Shark Tank (ABC)

Best Travel/Adventure Show: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Best Culinary Show: Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety: The Masked Singer (Fox) and The Voice (NBC)

Best Structured Series: The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)