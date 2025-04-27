‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Jiggly Caliente Dead at 44 — Just Days After Leg Amputation

BY: Walker Published 11 minutes ago

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Jiggly Caliente has died following a leg amputation. She was 44.

Caliente, whose real name was Bianca Castro, died on Sunday, April 27, days after she had a leg amputation for a “severe infection,” her family announced in a statement posted on her Instagram.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends,” the family began.

They then described Caliente as “a luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy,” who “touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.”

“Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever,” the family continued in the post. “She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

Caliente’s death comes after her family announced on April 24 that she had experienced a “serious health setback” and had to have her right leg amputated following an infection.

They added that the reality star would no longer be appearing as a judge on the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, nor would she be attending any public engagements.

Caliente found fame during season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011. She later came out publicly as transgender in 2016.

Many paid tribute to Caliente on social media after news of her death was made public.

Season six Drag Race contestant Laganja Estranja wrote in a tribute, “So heartbreaking, such a kind, caring soul!! She will be greatly missed.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo said, “All my love to the family she was always such a supportive sister x.”

“Forever and always Jiggly Caliente BROOKS. We love you forever sister,” season 15 Drag Race star Mistress Isabelle Brooks added.

via: People