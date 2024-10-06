Rosie O’Donnell Reportedly Weighs in On Menendez Brothers Freedom Campaign Controversy: ‘There’s So Much New Evidence They Must Look At’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 7 hours ago

Rosie O’Donnell reportedly commented on the Menendez brother’s case interest.

Rosie O’Donnell has called for a re-examination of the evidence in Lyle and Erik Menendez’s case as she weighed on the campaign to free them.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress spoke out as calls mount from justice campaigners for a probe into the brothers’ claims they shot their parents in 1989 as they were abused for years by their mother and father.

During her recent appearance on NewsNation, O’Donnell, who interviewed one of the siblings on her podcast, told host Chris Cuomo the brothers are “hesitant to hope after being in prison for 35 years” they will be released.

She added: “These men don’t have a lot of bandwidth to hope for what exactly happened.”

O’Donnell said there’s been a big push among young people to free the brothers.

She told Cuomo: “It got people interested in the documentary about Roy Rosselló, the Menudo member, and how he was savagely raped by Jose (Menendez) and was bleeding.

“And it was a very horrifying depiction of what happened to him and what happened to him ever since. And then with the Lyle letter that came out, it was like, there’s so much new evidence that they must take a look at the fact that in 1989 no one was ready to believe that fathers raped their sons. But they do. And it is scary.

“It was disappointing, is all I can say … I don’t know why we needed to make it if we’re just going to continue to blame these children for the abuse they suffered and their reaction to it before their brains were fully formed. Don’t know, but that’s what it feels like to me.”

