Rosie O'Donnell Regrets Making Fun Of Anne Heche Prior To Her Fiery Car Crash

Rosie O’Donnell regrets making fun of Anne Heche on stage following the actress’ quirky interview with Barbara Walters back in 2001.

via: AceShowbiz

“I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is,” the 60-year-old said in the clip. “[I am] feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”

“If we have an honest discussion about drunk driving, we find out just how prevalent it is and that’s terrifying, isn’t it?” the TV personality added. “I wonder if she’s OK. I think it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone … and I hope she survives. But wow, what a tragic tale. That car was on fire for a long time, they say.”

Rosie went on to encourage followers to seek help “if [they] are struggling” with alcoholism. She advised, “Try it before it’s too late. Try it when you’re already at your lowest. Don’t wait for that to be your bottom.”

Anne got into an accident on Friday, August 5. She was driving a blue Mini Cooper before crashing it into a Mar Vista home rented by Lynne Mishele. The residence caught fire, resulting in the Emmy-winning actress suffering burns from the incident. She was then intubated while hospitalized.

“The vehicle was heading east on Preston Way at a high rate of speed, entered the T intersection at Preston Way and Walgrove Ave, ran off the road and collided with the residence in the 1700 block of Walgrove,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver was transported to a local hospital by LAFD.”

Of Anne’s condition, a spokesperson said in a Monday statement, “Over the weekend a representative stated that Anne was in stable condition but that information was inaccurate. She has always remained in critical condition, slipping into a coma following the accident.”

“At this time she is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the spokesperson added. “She is currently being treated at the Grossman Burn Center.”