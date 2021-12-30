Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ 110-Year Prison Sentence Reduced to 10 Years After Decision from Governor

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ controversial 110-year prison sentence has been reduced by 100 years.

via Complex:

According to 9 News, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the commutation of Aguilera-Mederos’ sentencing Thursday afternoon, following public outcry over what many considered an unjust punishment. The 26-year-old was hit with a 110-year prison sentence from a fiery car crash that resulted in multiple injuries and four deaths. The incident occurred in April of 2019 on Interstate 70 in Lakewood, Colorado, where Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semi truck before his brakes reportedly malfunctioned.

Authorities say Aguilera-Mederos’ big rig collided with stopped traffic, causing a 28-car pileup. Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24; Doyle Harrison, 61; Stanley Politano, 69; and William Bailey, 67, were all killed as a result of the crash. Prosecutors argued the deaths were caused by Aguilera-Mederos’ reckless decisions, such as failing to use runway ramps designated for emergencies. The man was ultimately found guilty of 27 charges, including four counts of vehicular manslaughter and 16 counts of first-degree assault and attempted assault.

Though the presiding judge said he didn’t want to sentence Aguilera-Mederos to life behind bars, he explained that his hands were tied due to the state’s mandatory sentencing laws.

In the wake of his sentencing, millions of people signed a petition calling on Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentencing. Kim Kardashian was among those who urged the Democratic lawmaker to take action.

“He was not drunk or under the influence, his brakes on the semi tractor-trailer failed,” Kardashian tweeted. “Another shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge didn’t want to sentence him to such a lengthy sentence. However, because of the mandatory minimums in Colorado, his hands were tied. Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end.”

Shortly after Polis announced the commutation, Kardashian returned to social media to celebrate the move:

Polis’ executive order also states that Aguilera-Mederos will be eligible for parole in exactly five years.

“The length of your 110-year sentence is simply not commensurate with your actions, nor with penalties handed down to others for similar crimes,” Polis wrote in a commutation letter to Aguilera-Mederos. “There is an urgency to remedy this unjust sentence and restore confidence in the uniformity and fairness of our criminal justice system, and consequently I have chosen to commute your sentence now.”

In addition to the Aguilera-Mederos decision, Polis also granted commutations for two other sentences, and 1,351 pardons for individuals convicted of marijuana-related crimes.

10 years is still far too long, but we hope people continue to advocate in his favor so that he’s out in the allowed 5.