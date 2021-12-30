Dionne Warwick Shades Oreo in Withering Tweet: ‘I Will Be Retaliating’ [Photos + Video]

Dionne Warwick has been a legend in the music industry for years, and she continues to cement her legendary status on Twitter.

via: New York Post

Dionne Warwick, 81, has taken to Twitter to voice her white-hot opinions yet again. This time, it’s to communicate to the makers of Oreo that the extensive array of recent flavor variations is wholly unnecessary and gauche — the original one was more than sufficient.

The sassy spat originated in the fall, after the “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” singer tweeted requesting that companies reach out to her on the platform.

“Please reply to this twote if are a brand account. Even the mayonnaise companies,” Warwick tweeted Oct. 20.

Please reply to this twote if are a brand account. Even the mayonnaise companies. ? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

While brands including Nutter Butter and Starbucks proceeded to have positive interactions with the pop star — “Thank you for the lattes” and “Love you back!” she respectfully responded to the corporations — Oreo got a far less sweet response.

Thank you for the lattes. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

Love you back! — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

“Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most? The one flavor was fine,” Warwick questioned of the vegan cookie brand.

Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most? The one flavor was fine. https://t.co/0hEFGkJFEh — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

Oreo reciprocated by sending Warwick a care package of its less well-known merchandise, a move she felt was a bit aggressive.

“After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response,” she informed her 588,000 followers Wednesday, alongside a photo of Oreo-flavored lip balm and a package of java chip flavor creme Oreo cookies.

I will be retaliating at a later date. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 29, 2021

“I will be retaliating at a later date,” she added.

While Warwick’s legacy will undoubtedly be her music, she has made a name for herself in recent years for being delightfully blunt on social media.

She went viral last December after she tweeted at Chance the Rapper, “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name?” (“I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick,” the young Chance demurred in response.)

In November, amid the Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift situation, she tweeted, “If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,” adding, “It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”

If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 15, 2021

Her tweets are so legendary, they even became the focal point of an art show: “Dionne Warwick: Queen of Twitter” had a smash run during the Newark Arts Festival this fall. The show featured paintings, installations, collages, video and sculpture inspired by some of the Grammy winner’s most notable tweets.

Dionne is good for a laugh.

? @espn I need both of these young men to take a paid leave and really think about what is going on here. https://t.co/wwlw3nS8nS — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 30, 2021