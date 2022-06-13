Roddy Ricch Led A ‘F*ck The NYPD’ Chant At Hot 97 Summer Jam After Being Arrested On Gun Charges [Video]

Roddy Ricch was released from custody at Queens Central Booking on Sunday after he was arrested on weapons charges just ahead of his set at New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday.

According to New York Daily News, Roddy’s charges were quickly dismissed along with those of one of the other two men who were also arrested with him. The third, Michael Figueroa of Brooklyn, New York, was arraigned on Sunday — according to the report, it appears his gun caused all the trouble.

Although Roddy avoided serious charges, he clearly didn’t enjoy his brush with the law or being forced to miss a performance. When he took the stage at Summer Jam, he made sure to let the crowd know how he felt, leading a “f*ck the NYPD” chant during his set. You can check out the video below.