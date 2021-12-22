Roddy Ricch Addresses Saweetie Dating Rumors, Shares A Warning For 'Females Out There' [Photo + Video]

Roddy Ricch has finally broken his silence on romance rumors between him and Saweetie. A few months after he was rumored to be dating the femcee for sitting next to her at a basketball game, the “Down Below” rapper shared a warning for “all the females out there.”

via: Rap-Up

Back in October, the Compton rapper was spotted courtside at the Lakers vs. Suns game and Saweetie just happened to be seated next to him. After seeing photos of them together at Staples Center, social media was in a frenzy as some fans assumed that they were a couple.

Saweetie & Roddy Ricch was spotted at The Lakers Game Together. ? pic.twitter.com/kQBu6lhw7D — TSB (@TweetsbyTSB) October 23, 2021

While promoting his new album LIVE LIFE FAST on REAL 92.3’s “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” Roddy addressed the speculation over his love life.

“For all the females out there, stop sitting by me next to the games,” he joked. “I was sitting down first.”

Roddy admitted that people hit him up asking about the rumors, but he was just there enjoying his birthday and was more focused on the game than who was seated next to him.

“I’m at the game, it’s my birthday, I’m faded out my mind,” he said. “I ain’t thinking about nobody sitting next to me. I’m trying to watch the Lakers. They lost by 30 that game.”

While he may not be dating Saweetie, Roddy has been romantically involved with girlfriend Allie Kay. The couple welcomed a baby boy in May 2020.

Meanwhile, Saweetie has recently been linked to Lil Baby. The Atlanta rapper reportedly dropped nearly $100,000 on the ICY GRL during a shopping spree at the Chanel store.

Lil Baby, however, quickly denied the speculations. On November 25, he penned on Twitter, “Baby not dating NO ONE !! I’m Single !” He also seemingly called out the femcee for leaking the photo of her shopping trip, saying, “B***hes really be weird !!” He added in another tweet, “If you want clout use BABY.”