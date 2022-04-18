Robin Roberts' Partner Amber Laign Had to Pause Her Breast Cancer Treatments due to 'Complications'

Robin Roberts’ longtime partner Amber Laign has paused her breast cancer treatments after “complications” from chemotherapy.

via People:

The longtime Good Morning America anchor, 61, shared that Laign has stopped chemotherapy “for the time.”

“She’s had some complications with the chemotherapy,” Roberts told Entertainment Tonight. “They’re working it out. We’re gonna figure it out. The prognosis is still very good.”

Roberts, a cancer survivor herself, said that she’s tried to help Laign stay positive in difficult moments.

“I’m just thankful that her spirits have been lifted. Recently it was a little tough there when — because she just wanted to get through it and to have this wrench thrown in our way — but I was able to tell her, as most people [who] have gone through cancer [know], this happens.”

Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and went into remission. But five years later, she was diagnosed with a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome and needed a bone marrow transplant to survive.

Continued Roberts: “There are peaks and valleys, and we went through a valley but it’s more of a peak right now and I’m just very grateful for all the love and support that she’s receiving.”

Roberts said her book Brighter by the Day has helped her navigate the ups and downs as it serves as “a guide to instilling hope and optimism into readers’ lives, infusing their days with positivity and encouragement.”

“I was struggling and then I was thinking, ‘Robin, you have this book. You’re talking to people about their valleys and how to get out of it and so, why don’t you just actually listen to your own words?’ ” Roberts said, adding, “It’s human nature to… you know ‘Why me?’ and then I was like, ‘Why not me? Why not me?’ I can handle this. I have the strength. I’ve been through this. I can help Amber. She’s helping me, so I turned ‘Why me?’ into ‘Why not me?’ “

Roberts first shared that Laign had breast cancer in February.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said in a video shared on Twitter.

“She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good,” Roberts said.

She then thanked their family and close friends for keeping the news private until Laign was ready to share it with the world.

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer. It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me,” Roberts said.

“And that means I’ll be away from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo,” she explained.

“We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges — like my mama said, ‘Everybody’s got something.’ Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we’re in yours, too,” Roberts concluded.

We wish Amber speedy remission.