Robert Townsend Reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Want to Remake 'B.A.P.S.'

If B.A.P.S. ever gets the remake treatment or a sequel, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B both want dibs on starring in the flick.

via: Complex

In an interview with Slash Film, Townsend revealed that many people have expressed interest in remaking it, including the “W.A.P.” rappers.

“There’s people that love, love, love the film and some people that didn’t get it. And those that love it—like you love it and you get it—I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake,’” he said. “Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do…’ I mean, it’s like, I don’t know.”

To many people, B.A.P.S. is a cult-favorite that never gets old. But Townsend recalled that it initially received mixed reviews that criticized his pivot to comedy. “It’s kind of interesting because some people love B.A.P.S. and then some people don’t like B.A.P.S., and some people are mad because they go, ‘You gave Halle Berry gold teeth and blonde hair.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I did!’”

The Five Heartbeats director continued, “‘Why is Robert doing this kind of comedy?’ But it’s like The Beverly Hillbillies. It was funny and silly. It’s so funny because people want a sequel to that, and … I don’t know. And then Natalie [Desselle] passed away [in 2020]. But I would love to do a Criterion [Collection] on B.A.P.S. I really would.”

He also talked about how the film represented black women in way that was never done before. “It’s a well-made movie and if you go on the ride and go, ‘Oh, it’s two country girls trying to make some money and then they find who they are, and at the end of the day, they do win.’ But it’s because they’re being honest and transparent.”