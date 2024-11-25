Rob Kardashian Reportedly ‘In Standoff’ With Momager Kris Jenner Over Her ‘Ambitions’ for His Little Girl Dream, 7: ‘He Doesn’t Want Her Involved in the Family Machine’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

Rob Kardashian has reportedly remained out of the spotlight unlike his famous sisters.

Camera-shy Rob Kardashian has no desire to keep up with the Kardashians in their relentless pursuit of the spotlight and now he’s in a standoff with momager Kris Jenner’s ambitions for his daughter, Dream.

“Rob doesn’t want his mom to turn his daughter into another fast-food faux celebrity”, dished an insider.

The only son in the Kardashian clan has always been a bit player in the family’s drama, and now he desperately wants the same privacy for Dream, seven, his daughter with Blac Chyna, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Both Kardashian and Chyna said they know their little girl has the makings of a star – and even let her model during New York Fashion Week.

However, a source said: “But they want no part of Kris making her the next reality mannequin like the rest of the Kardashian stars.”

So Kardashian is putting his foot down, telling Jenner he doesn’t want Dream involved in the Kardashian machine.

The insider explained: “He feels like being a part of all that played a role in ruining his relationship and he wants Dream to live a more normal life. But all the Kardashians would love to put the spotlight on her.”

