Ring Is Offering $1 Million to Anyone Who Captures an Alien on Camera

This week, the video-doorbell brand shared that it would give $1 million to a U.S. resident who spots “unaltered scientific evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform on their indoor or outdoor Ring device.”

“Whether it’s a video of an Extraterrestrial walking (or flying?) up your driveway and asking for directions, or an unidentifiable lifeform exhibiting unusual and extraordinary behavior in your backyard — submit your best footage!” Ring’s statement said.

If you don’t spot an alien, then the Amazon-owned company invites contestants to get creative.

“If you don’t locate any real Extraterrestrials, don’t worry: you can still enter to win an ‘Out of this World’ prize!” the rules say. “To enter, simply capture and submit your most creative interpretation of an Extraterrestrial sighting on your Ring device, and you will be in the running among your earthling peers to win a $500 Amazon gift card.”

Videos will be critiqued based on creativity, humor, and engagement with a Ring device. Judges are urging alien costumes to include, “accessories, homemade spacecrafts and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device.”

The contest is taking place during Halloween and wraps on Nov. 3.

The convenience of Ring devices is something authorities are also noticing. According to NBC Washington, the Ring app comes with Neighbors, a neighborhood watch-style social network. Law enforcement can petition for access to videos from app users.

The company has partnerships with over 2,500 local law enforcement agencies, but you aren’t legally obligated to give your footage to the police. Still, law enforcement can get your video without your consent, using a search warrant, subpoena, or with a federal law that allows manufacturers to hand over footage if there’s a potentially life-threatening emergency. If you don’t want to receive requests from police to access your footage, then you can chane your settings in the Ring app.

We have to hand it to the Ring marketing department — this is a creative promotion.