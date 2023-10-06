Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez, Must Pay Him $1.2 Million

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have settled their divorce just six months after splitting.

via E!:

The singer and real estate broker settled their divorce on Oct. 6, according to multiple outlets. TMZ, citing the settlement, reports that Dalton will receive a one-time tax-free payment of $1,250,000 and half the net proceeds of their L.A. home sale, but will collect no spousal support.

Although the couple filed for divorce just three weeks ago, they actually broke up six months back, with their legal papers listing their date of separation as Feb. 20, 2023.

“They were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing,” a source told E! News in September. “They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process. It’s been a very kind and patient uncoupling process.”

Their breakup was kept under wraps for months. In fact, Ariana and Dalton celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May, when the two-time Grammy winner marked the occasion with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

The 30-year-old continued filming the Wicked movie in England up until the SAG-AFTRA strike began July 14.

After production went on hiatus, the “Thank U, Next” artist raised eyebrows when she was spotted attending the 2023 Wimbledon finals in London without her wedding ring. E! News then confirmed on July 17 that Ariana and Dalton were separating and heading towards divorce.

Just days later, a source close to the situation told E! News Ariana had begun dating Wickedcostar Ethan Slater after her marriage unraveled. (At the end of July, Ethan filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay).

She first sparked romance rumors with Dalton in March 2020. However, it wouldn’t be until two months later that the pair confirmed their relationship in her “Stuck With U” music video, with them then going Instagram official that June.

The agent ultimately proposed to the musician with a diamond and pearl engagement ring, with her announcing the news by writing on Instagram, “forever n then some.”

Five months later, in May 2021, Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in a private ceremony at her home in Montecito, Calif.

The pair were last seen publicly in January 2023, strolling through the streets of London hand in hand.

We’re interested in hearing what an Ariana Grande divorce album might sound liek.