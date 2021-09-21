Rihanna’s Latest Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show Trailer Is Here -- And It Looks Good [Video]

It’s safe to say that Rihanna has Rih-invented the fashion show.

On September 24, the third edition of the Savage x Fenty show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

via Harper’s Bazaar:

When the first one premiered in 2018, it was immediately clear that Rihanna had reinvented the lingerie fashion presentation. Rather than merely sending models down a catwalk, her show incorporated virtuosic choreography, live music, and adventurous set design, creating a full sensory experience for her Savage x Fenty brand. Above all else, her inclusive approach to casting was unmissable.

The Savage x Fenty show now takes place annually, and it’s a notoriously star-studded affair. Below, BAZAAR.com has an exclusive sneak peek at some of the night’s anticipated guests, including supermodel Joan Smalls, pop sensation Normani, singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter, and actress Thuso Mbedu.

Other celebrities set to join Rihanna for the upcoming event include Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, and Precious Lee. If that’s not a long enough list of names, the show will also feature performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah.

Watch the trailer below. Bring on Sept. 24!