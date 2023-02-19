Rihanna’s Dad Found Out She Was Pregnant During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ronald and Rihanna have had a rocky relationship, but he says he’d love to be a part of her new baby’s life.

Rihanna’s dad was just as surprised as the rest of the world when the “Umbrella” singer revealed her baby bump during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show last weekend.

Ronald Fenty, who flew from Barbados to attend the game in Glendale, Ariz., told TMZ that he had no idea his daughter was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

“Oh my God! My baby girl looks pregnant,” he recalled saying to this partner while in the stands at State Farm Stadium.

Ronald also noted that he hopes the Fenty Beauty mogul, 34, will welcome a baby girl this time around – after giving birth to a son last year.

As previously reported, the “Disturbia” singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has had a rocky relationship with her father through the years.

Ronald divorced Rihanna’s mom, Monica Braithwaite, amid alcohol and drug issues when the singer was just 14 years old.

Rihanna later accused her father of misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company. However, she eventually dropped the lawsuit she brought against him in September 2021.

Ronald recently spoke to Page Six about being a grandfather to Rihanna’s first child, who was born in May 2022.

“She’s loving it. She’s a very overprotective mother,” he said, noting the “Rude Boy” singer had visited her home country with the youngster twice so far.

“Everybody says [the baby] looks like me, but you know, babies change, faces change. He [resembles] a lot of Rihanna and Rocky together,” he went on.

Ronald, who joked that Rihanna would “have [his] head” if he divulged the bub’s name, also said that Rocky, 34, was “a cool guy.”

“[He’s] very respectable. He’s taking to fatherhood very well,” Ronald said.

However, he “doesn’t know” whether the couple will ever tie the knot.

“I don’t know about marriage, I really don’t know.”

Rihanna and Rocky, who are the British Vogue March cover stars with their baby boy, started dating in late 2020, after being friends for years.

Constantly talking to TMZ and the media, isn’t going to help in trying to mend the relationship.