Rihanna’s Back With a New Fenty x Puma Sneaker Design: ‘It’s a Bit of a Family Reunion’ [Photos + Video]

Rihanna, otherwise known as “the hottest person to ever exist” in the eyes of Billie Eilish, just announced what will assuredly become the hottest sneakers of Fall 2023.

via: Billboard

After taking several years off as the shoe brand’s Fenty label creative director, the “Diamonds” singer has announced her return to the company with a brand new sneaker design dubbed “Avanti.”

The musician-mogul unveiled the new product, which becomes available for purchase Sept. 15, with a pair of chic, futuristic photos of Ri modeling the shoes. “we are back…,” she wrote in the caption. “reintroducing the Avanti. ?? #FENTYxPUMA.”

Rihanna also posted a promotional video showing off two different pairs of Avantis. One of the styles features a black leathery material with Fenty x Puma’s logo emblazoned in gold at the top, while another is made out of a shimmering silver material. Both were inspired by past Puma shoes, specifically the King football boot and Easy Rider running shoe, according to Vogue.

Fenty’s collaboration with Puma dates back to 2015, with the two brands releasing several shoe and apparel designs over the course of the next two years. In 2017, however, their partnership was put on hiatus as Ri continued working on her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty business ventures — and a lot has changed since then. For one, the nine-time Grammy winner is now a mom to two, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky.

“It’s a bit of a family reunion,” Rihanna told Vogue of the comeback. “Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspectives and ideas.”

One of those new perspectives is the range of sizes offered by the Avanti line. In addition to standard sizes, parents can find Avanti sneakers that fit their kids, preschoolers and infants. “This time around, we expanded our creations to kids, ’cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design,” added Rihanna.

According to the publication, a second Avanti drop is slated for sometime later this fall. Plus, the brands have several more launches in store for the future.

See Rihanna’s Puma announcements below:

On March 1, Puma confirmed the Fenty X Puma partnership by posting an Instagram photo with “She’s back” written above the respective logos for Fenty and Puma. “Coming soon,” the caption teased.